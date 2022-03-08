Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Miss Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor As They Party Together. See Pics

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were seen partying together on Monday night. The actresses, whose children Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating, were seen getting together with a few family members and friends. In the pictures, Neetu was seen wearing a white blouse and a pair of beige pants while Soni was seen wearing a black shirt over an animal-printed outfit. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also seen joining them.

The pictures were shared by Neetu, Soni and Riddhima on their respective social media handles and all three women confessed that they missed Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt at the gathering.

It is no secret that the Kapoors and Bhatts have grown closer since Alia and Ranbir began dating. Soni and Neetu have often spotted spending time with each other and their actor children. Ranbir has joined Alia’s family on numerous occasions, including her grandfather’s birthday party a few months ago. On the other hand, Alia has attended Kapoor family gatherings on a few occasions. She was also by Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir’s side when Rishi Kapoor passed away.

Rumours have long been suggesting that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot. In 2020, Ranbir also confessed to former journalist Rajeev Masand that had it not been the pandemic, the couple would have tied the knot. Lately, speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that Alia and Ranbir will finally marry this year. Alia was asked about the rumours during the promotions and she gave a rather vague response.

“Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it’s a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know,” she told Film Companion last month.

