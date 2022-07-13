Neetu Kapoor Steals The Show As She Joins Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani To Groove on Shamshera’s Track; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is currently buried under promotions for his upcoming movie Shamshera. The actor has two movies set to come out this year, including Brahmastra, and was last seen in 2018 hit Sanju. Recently, the Sawariyaa actor was seen promoting his film on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is judged by none other than his mom Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. In a video posted by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle, we see the actress grooving to a track of son Ranbir’s film Shamshera, and needless to say, she nailed it.

The short clip sees Neetu Kapoor looking ravishing in a green and black sequinned saree, as she was joined by Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor and co-judge Marzi. The stars delivered a perfectly synced performance on high octane dancing number from RK’s film Shamshera titled ‘Ji Huzoor.’ We see Vaani in a ravishing pink dress, on the other hand, Ranbir looked dapper in all black ensemble. Marzi twinned with Ranbir in black outfit. It’s is a visual treat for their fans to see the mother-son duo dancing on the stage together.

Soon after the video was posted, scores of celebrity followers chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the stars. While her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Prajakta Koli commented, “Hahaha besssssst❤️”, Manish Malhitra dropped heart emoticons.

Dia Mirza commented, “You are the BEST ❤️.”

In another post shared by Neetu, we could see Ranbir and Vaani cutely posing with his mom for a selfie along with Marzi. Sharing the adorable selfie, Neetu wrote on her Instagram, “Shamshera in the house”

Shamshera is Vaani and Ranbir’s first film together. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt. Speaking with News18.com, Vaani opened up about how she came on board the film. “I have tremendous respect for Karan. I loved his movie Agneepath. I understand his sensibilities and aesthetics and I admire those. When he offered me the film, I saw the kind of arc he had for my character. She is not just there to be used as a prop in the film. It’s very little disclosed in the trailer but once the film comes out, the audience will see a very different look and dimension to this character,” she said.

Shamshera is set to arrive in cinemas on July 22. The film stars Ranbir in a double role while Vaani plays his younger version’s love interest. The film stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative shade.

