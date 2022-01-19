Neetu Kapoor Takes On The Wheel Of Yacht As She Enjoys A Holiday With Her Girl Gang

Neetu Kapoor has started the year on a travelling note. The actress revealed she is holidaying with her girlfriends. Neetu took to her Instagram Stories and shared pictures from her travel.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star revealed the girl gang was holidaying at a seaside destination. She first shared a picture of the group — four women including Neetu — posing at what appeared to be the airport. “Looking forward to this detox trip with some lovely like-minded friends,” she captioned the picture.

Neetu then shared a video that offered a glimpse of the calm sea and the shore, where colourful boats were stationed. Neetu also shared a picture of her healthy snack. “Goodness in a bowl," she captioned the picture. Neetu then shared a picture in which she was seen behind the wheel of a yacht, posing for the picture. Although she hasn’t revealed the holiday destination, Neetu seems to be having a good time!

Neetu, who is also the mother of actor Ranbir Kapoor, was a popular actress in the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. She was seen in films such as Do Kaliyaan, in which she played a child artist and a double role, Khel Khel Mein, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and Yaarana, among many hit films.

However, following her wedding with Rishi Kapoor, she appeared in fewer movies. She made a comeback with a cameo in Love Aaj Kal in 2009, followed by playing a lengthy role in Do Dooni Chaar opposite Rishi Kapoor in 2010 and Besharam with Rishi and Ranbir. However, Neetu shied away from the camera yet again.

The actress is now set to make her acting come back with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead and also features Anil Kapoor. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the first look of the film in November 2021. Neetu had filmed for the movie in late 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.