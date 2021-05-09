Neetu Kapoor Talks About Bond with Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor on Mother's Day

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, opened up about her bond with her kids Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. On Mother’s Day, she talked about their childhood, her happiest memory of them and how different they are from each other.

Talking to Filmfare, Neetu was asked about her fondest memory of the two. The actress said that when Ranbir was an assistant director in Black, he took Neetu to a restaurant called Just Eat Around the Corner. The restaurant serves lunch for Rs 100 or so and fondly remembered waiting in line to fill their plates in one go.

In case of Riddhima, her fondest memory was when the designer was studying in London, she had taken up part-time jobs to fund her stay. Once when Neetu went to visit her, she rented a limousine with a bottle of champagne for her. Riddhima told Neetu that she wanted to make her feel special. She also decorated her room with cards welcoming her mother. Neetu said that when asked which child she loved more, her constant answer would be that she loved Riddhima for two years more as she was born two years earlier than Ranbir.

When asked how different Ranbir and Riddhima are, she said, “Riddhima is a hands-down daughter. She goes crazy worrying over me even if I cough a little or even if I say I am tired. She goes crazy in her head. She will make sure she will send messages, she will give me all her home-made cures, she will chew my head but she wants her mother to be okay. Ranbir is different, he is more on the quieter side. He will be worried, but he’ll just ask me, how are you doing mom, are you okay." Neetu added that hey are very different, he is more of a quiet person and Riddhima is more vocal. They all have their own things to make her feel good, she said.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being directed by Raj Mehta. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

