Neetu Kapoor Talks About How Her Family Reacted When Rishi was Diagnosed with Cancer

The past year has been difficult for Rishi Kapoor and his family. After an unexpected cancer diagnosis, the veteran actor was rushed to the United States. He had to stay there for the course of his treatment until he made a full recovery and returned home in September this year. His wife Neetu Kapoor stayed alongside him during his treatment where he was frequently visited by Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor and other friends from the industry.

After having won over the disease, Neetu Kapoor addressed how Rishi Kapoor's condition worried and affected the entire family. In an interview with Times Now she said, "My first reaction was very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn't know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. When you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past 5-6 months."

Rishi Kapoor himself felt little to no fear regarding his condition as it had been diagnosed at an early stage. He pointed out that it was Bollywood films that had dramatised cancer and made it seem more dangerous than it actually is. The actor stated that it was proper treatment, family support, and positivity that helped him recover.

Over the course of his treatment, a number of Bollywood's prominent faces, as well as fans, missed watching Rishi Kapoor on the big screen. Everyone can now rejoice as Rishi Kapoor is expected to reappear on the big screen soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.