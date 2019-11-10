Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neetu Kapoor Talks About How Her Family Reacted When Rishi was Diagnosed with Cancer

Rishi Kapoor returned from the United States after completing his treatment of cancer in September. Neetu Kapoor has opened up about how the family reacted to the news.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neetu Kapoor Talks About How Her Family Reacted When Rishi was Diagnosed with Cancer
Image courtesy: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram

The past year has been difficult for Rishi Kapoor and his family. After an unexpected cancer diagnosis, the veteran actor was rushed to the United States. He had to stay there for the course of his treatment until he made a full recovery and returned home in September this year. His wife Neetu Kapoor stayed alongside him during his treatment where he was frequently visited by Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor and other friends from the industry.

After having won over the disease, Neetu Kapoor addressed how Rishi Kapoor's condition worried and affected the entire family. In an interview with Times Now she said, "My first reaction was very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn't know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. When you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past 5-6 months."

Rishi Kapoor himself felt little to no fear regarding his condition as it had been diagnosed at an early stage. He pointed out that it was Bollywood films that had dramatised cancer and made it seem more dangerous than it actually is. The actor stated that it was proper treatment, family support, and positivity that helped him recover.

Over the course of his treatment, a number of Bollywood's prominent faces, as well as fans, missed watching Rishi Kapoor on the big screen. Everyone can now rejoice as Rishi Kapoor is expected to reappear on the big screen soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram