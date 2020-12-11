News18 Logo

Neetu Kapoor Tests Covid-19 Negative, Elated Daughter Riddhima Announces News with Happy Pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a happy picture with Neetu Kapoor.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for Covid-19, confirmed her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a picture with her mother. "Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54," Riddhima captioned the image.

Neetu on Thursday had confirmed that she was Covid positive. She added that she self-quarantined and was following all safety measures.

She had written on Instagram: "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice, and feeling better.

"I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."

Neetu Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for the upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" when, on December 4, reports emerged that she along with co-star Varun Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, had tested positive.


