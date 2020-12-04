News18 Logo

    Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Test Positive For COVID-19

    Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh. The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in the city.

    Mumbai: Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh. The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in the city.

    According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. “She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she’s here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh,” the source said.

    Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. “Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there,” the source added.

    Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil Kapoor tweeted.

    A source close to the film told .

