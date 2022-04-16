Neetu Kapoor Wants Daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt to Rule the House: Sirf Bahu ki Hi Chale

The Kapoor family is on cloud nine as they welcomed their gorgeous bride Alia Bhatt on April 14. Neetu Kapoor, in particular, is beaming with joy after his son Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage. Not only this, but she is singing praises for her daughter-in-law Alia, and while sharing their pictures from their dreamy wedding, she also described Alia and Ranbir as her “world”.

The veteran actress, who will be seen as one of the judges of the kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, recently revealed that she would like her daughter-in-law to rule the house.

The dance reality show is all set to premiere on Colors TV on April 23, and the official Instagram account of the channel has dropped a new promo of an episode wherein Neetu Kapoor can be seen talking about Alia. As per Neetu Kapoor’s outfit, the episode was shot on April 11, when she and other family members were still denying the reports of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. We say this as Neetu Kapoor earlier dropped a fun BTS video from the reality show wherein she can be seen dancing with her co-judges Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji wearing the same outfit.

Advertisement

The video begins with Nora notoriously making a pun on the word sass and pronouncing it as ‘saas’, which in Hindi means mother-in-law. Nora can be heard saying, “Aapne sass seekha hai na (you have learned sass right)?” To this Neetu Kapoor responds by saying that learning the art of sass and swag is proving very handy to her. Show host Karan Kundrra jumps at the moment and hints at the reports of Ranbir and Alia's wedding by saying, “Sass to aarahi hai kyonki bahu bhi to aahi rahi hai (she is learning sass because her daughter-in-law is also coming).”

While smiling, Neetu Kapoor replies, “Aa gayi hai (She has already arrived)." Karan then asks, “Ghar pe chal kiski rahi hai? Sass (saas) ki ya bahu ki (who rules the house? Mother-in-law or daughter-in-law)?" To this, the Do Dooni Chaar actress replies, “Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (daughter-in-law rules the house. I want only my daughter-in-law to rule the house).”

Well, earlier when Neetu Kapoor was quizzed about Alia, after the mehendi ceremony of the newly-weds, the veteran actress told the paparazzi, “She is the best”. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu on Thursday in presence of their close family and friends.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.