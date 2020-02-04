Neetu Kapoor Welcomes Armaan Jain's Bride Anissa Malhotra to the Family with Sweet Post

Rishi Kapoor's nephew Armaan Jain got hitched to his ladylove Anissa Malhotra in a traditional big fat Punjabi ceremonyl on February 3.

Shortly after the ceremony, actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture of the newly married pair along with a clip featuring Anissa's dance performance from the sangeet ceremony.

The first picture in the post features the happy newlyweds, Armaan wearing an elaborate white sherwani and Anissa decked-up in a traditional red lehenga and jewellery. She captioned the post as, "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings."

The wedding was a glittering event with Bollywood stars joining the Kapoor and Malhotra clan to bless the much-in-love couple. Guests who graced the evening were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, among others.

Karisma Kapoor, Armaan's cousin, shared multiple posts from the wedding gala on Instagram. Karisma, along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and groom-to-be Armaan had arrived at the wedding venue in a convertible.

The stunning sister duo was seen in dazzling attires as they danced in the baraat. Kareena opted for a yellow sari with a strappy golden blouse while Karisma looked attractive in a bright pink traditional sari and jewelry.

Armaan Jain is the son of Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister). He debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 romantic film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, co-starring Deeksha Seth.

