Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neetu Kapoor Welcomes Armaan Jain's Bride Anissa Malhotra to the Family with Sweet Post

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture of the newly married pair along with a clip featuring Anissa's dance performance from the sangeet ceremony.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neetu Kapoor Welcomes Armaan Jain's Bride Anissa Malhotra to the Family with Sweet Post
Image: Instagram

Rishi Kapoor's nephew Armaan Jain got hitched to his ladylove Anissa Malhotra in a traditional big fat Punjabi ceremonyl on February 3.

Shortly after the ceremony, actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture of the newly married pair along with a clip featuring Anissa's dance performance from the sangeet ceremony.

The first picture in the post features the happy newlyweds, Armaan wearing an elaborate white sherwani and Anissa decked-up in a traditional red lehenga and jewellery. She captioned the post as, "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings."

The wedding was a glittering event with Bollywood stars joining the Kapoor and Malhotra clan to bless the much-in-love couple. Guests who graced the evening were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, among others.

Karisma Kapoor, Armaan's cousin, shared multiple posts from the wedding gala on Instagram. Karisma, along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and groom-to-be Armaan had arrived at the wedding venue in a convertible.

View this post on Instagram

Armaan ki Baraat ✨⚡️❤️ #cousins #familylove

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The stunning sister duo was seen in dazzling attires as they danced in the baraat. Kareena opted for a yellow sari with a strappy golden blouse while Karisma looked attractive in a bright pink traditional sari and jewelry.

Armaan Jain is the son of Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister). He debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 romantic film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, co-starring Deeksha Seth.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram