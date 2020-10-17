Neetu Kapoor Wishes Fans on Navratri With Son Ranbir Kapoor's Sherawali Song from Rockstar

Navratri 2020 is here, and everyone has started pouring in their wishes on the occasion of the festive season. Joining the list is veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. To wish her fans and friends on social media as we worship Goddess Durga on the first day of Navratri, Neetu has shared an old bhajan clip. Interestingly, the video shows none other than Ranbir Kapoor singing a bhajan.

If you are a movie buff, it won't be hard for you to guess that the clip is taken from the movie Rockstar, where Ranbir can be heard singing 'Sherawaali Ambe Maa', while playing guitar. Neetu captioned the video, "Jai Mata Di."

View this post on Instagram Jai mata di 🙏🌸 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Oct 16, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT

Soon after, she received wishes from her friends and followers on social media. Rockstar was one of the movies directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie, which also starred Nargis Fakhri, shows Ranbir as a music enthusiast, who goes against all odds for his passion of singing. The 2011 movie is based on the life of character Janardhan Jakhar aka JJ or Jordan.

Neetu keeps sharing interesting posts every now and then on Instagram to keep her social media family engaged. This will be the first festive season for the family without the presence of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 this year following two years of cancer treatment.

Ranbir, on the other hand, recently celebrated his birthday. While he is not on social media, his closest people including mom Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared special wishes for the birthday boy.