Neetu Kapoor’s Reaction on Alia Bhatt’s Childhood Picture is 'Awwdorable'

Alia Bhatt rang in her birthday on March 17. The 27-years-old actress got a special wish from her mother Soni Razdan as she shared a carousel of pictures on social media.

In one of the pictures, the little Raazi actor can be seen sitting in a baby cot with her mother posing from the back. In the second snap, Soni can be seen holding Alia in her arms. The photos have been paired with a heartwarming caption.

Now, Neetu Kapoor has reacted to a childhood photo of Alia.

Commenting on the snap, Neetu wrote, “Aww Adorable happy birthday” to which Soni has replied with a maroon heart and girl emoji.

Other known celebrities, who commented on the post wishing the Kalank actor on her birthday, included Neena Gupta, Rasika Duggal, Ira Dubey among others.

On her birthday, Alia had shared a TikTok video on Instagram featuring herself, sister Shaheen and friends Akanksha and Meghna. Captioning the fun video, she said, “for life …(how I spent my birthday)”

The Dear Zindagi actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film Brahamastra in which her beau Ranbir Kapoor and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan too will star. Apart from that she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty, in which she plays the titular role.

