Neetu Singh Posts Emotional Tribute to Mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor; See Here

On Tuesday evening, Neetu, who is reportedly in the US, where her actor husband Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment, paid an emotional tribute to the Kapoor matriarch.

Updated:October 3, 2018, 1:05 PM IST
Neetu Singh Posts Emotional Tribute to Mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor; See Here
Image credits: Instagram/Neetu Singh
Neetu Singh, who could not attend her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor's cremation ceremony held in Mumbai on Monday, has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. Krishna Raj, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on October 1 due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

Several members of the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, along with Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, attended her funeral. Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor couldn't be a part of Krishna Raj's last rites ceremony because they were not in India.

On Tuesday evening, Neetu, who is reportedly in the US, where her actor husband Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment, paid an emotional tribute to the Kapoor matriarch.

Sharing a picture with Krishna Raj, Neetu wrote: "She was such a huge influence in my life, admired her elegance Wit Generosity Warmth !!! She will always stay in my heart #noonelikeher #besthumanbieng #lovedher #bestfriend." (sic)



With Krishna Raj's death, the second generation of the influential clan ends. The clan started in the silent films era with Prithviraj Kapoor. Krishna Raj, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May, 1946, is survived by her children--Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.
