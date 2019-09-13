Neetu Singh Says Last 11 Months with Rishi Kapoor in NYC Was a Phase that Taught & Changed Her
It is after 11 months and 11 days that Rishi Kapoor returned to India with his wife Neetu. The two have been staying in NYC after the former was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer last year.
Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
It is after 11 months and 11 days that Rishi Kapoor returned to India with his wife Neetu. The two have been staying in NYC after the former was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer last year. The couple came back to India on Tuesday, September 10.
On Friday, Neetu took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on their return. Sharing her selfie, she wrote, "Where did these last 11 months go ?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that taught and changed me a lot."
Rishi, who couldn't control his excitement and had been keeping a count of the days, took to his twitter and posted that he was back home after 11 months 11 days!
BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019
To give their dad a surprise, Ranbir and Riddhima threw him a welcome party. Neetu had earlier shared a picture of a balloon which read welcome home dad. Her caption accurately resonates with the feeling of having 'so much warmth and belonging', despite being just a simple balloon. Ranbir's actress girlfriend Alia Bhatt was spotted entering Kapoor's house recently. Even though there have not been any social media posts regarding this get-together, it is very probable that the visit is to welcome Kapoor back home.
Alia was also previously seen spending time with the Kapoor family during New Year's eve and later had traveled to the Big Apple with Ranbir to visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer last September. For his treatment, he was require to go to NYC. The actor had been longing for his his home and wanted to make it to the Ganpati festival, at least. Over the course of his treatment, he was visited by a number of celebrities who include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh among others.
