Neetu Singh Shares A Heartwarming Post On Mother-In-Law Krishna Kapoor's Death Anniversary

It was last year when Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, breathed her last on October 1. Today, on her death anniversary, her daughter-in-law Neetu Singh shared a picture of them together with a beautiful caption stressing on how much she loved her.

Her caption said she loved her ‘more than her mother’ and how there has never been or ever will be a person such as hers.

In her interviews, Neetu always shared how her second mom had no qualms about her acting in movies even after marriage and was always supportive. On the day of her demise, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were in New York for the latter’s treatment and thus they were unable to come at the funeral.

Sharing an eulogy then, on her Instagram, she had written, “She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance, wit, generosity and warmth. She will always stay in my heart. No one like her. Best human being, loved her. Best friend.”

Krishna passed away at the age of 87. Her son Randhir Kapoor had performed the last rites. The funeral was attended by various famous personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Big B had even written a heartwarming blog post for Krishna Raj Kapor where he said, "Krishna Raj Kapoor .. the matriarch of the family .. the epitome of grace and dignity .. gentle and loving to all .. caring .. faultless in etiquette and family protocol .. she kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond ..”

