Neeya Naana Fame Gopinath Chandran Shows The Struggle of Sanitation Workers on YouTube

Gopinath Chandran, a famous radio jockey, journalist, and television anchor, has garnered significant appreciation for his work. After working with several prestigious organisations, he is continuing his journalistic work via his YouTube channel Gopinath now. Recently, he covered the issue of sanitation workers and garnered immense applause.

The video starts with Gopinath interacting with a sanitation worker about their vehicles. The sanitation worker explains to Gopinath various mechanisms related to the vehicle. She explained to Gopinath how sanitation workers segregate the waste material into different containers — tin cans, corona masks, oil cans etc. After a brief conversation, Gopinath thanked the sanitary worker for giving him a review of this battery-operated vehicle.

Gopinath then wanted to try driving the vehicle. For Gopinath, it was a different experience knowing the clutch, brake and accelerator for this vehicle. Gopinath was cherishing the new experience and after learning it, he started driving.

It was followed by Gopinath reaching a particular destination and learning more about the vehicle. The Neeya Naana’s host was enthusiastic about learning things related to sanitation. The saddest part about the work is that their work starts at 7 am and ends at 1 pm.

While handing the vehicle to the sanitation worker, he travelled with her to houses from where she collects garbage. It was followed by a delightful conversation with everyone.

The video is being appreciated enormously by the audience. Gopinath’s kind gesture is being applauded tremendously. Many are happy over the fact that he is among those celebrities who are fulfilling their social responsibilities properly.

A second part has also been made. In this part, Gopinath is seen having conversations with people who were disposing of their garbage.

Besides Gopinath’s commitment to propagating social issues, his skills to mix up with anyone and speak naturally are also being admired.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.