Neha Bhasin Backs Rashami, Umar Amid Fan Wars: 'Let Individuals Find Their Own Relationships'

Rashami Desai recently filed a complaint with Mumbai Police’s cyber cell alleging online harassment. The actress claimed that she was immensely trolled and allegedly harassed online after she made a statement in which she talked about her relationship with Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz.

Now, Rashami’s BFF and singer Neha Bhasin has come out in defense of her. Neha took to social media and requested fan clubs to be sensitive towards celebrities. “I know fandoms only mean well. But sometimes, let individuals find their own relationships with each other. Public figures have the same heart as you. When their heart breaks and it’s public, the pain is deeper. Have compassion. Love you (sic),” she wrote.

Earlier today, Umar Riaz also took to Twitter and clarified that he and Rashami are good friends. He further urged everyone to not spread hatred. “Guys everyone need to relax. Me and Rashami both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Please spread love and not hatred," Umar tweeted.

“It’s the holy month of fasting. What m gonna do is fast and pray and stay away from negativity. You’ll need to do the same," Umar wrote in another tweet.

For the unversed, it all started after Rashami Desai talked about Umar Riaz in a recent interview and hinted that he might not be single. “Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have, is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same," Rashami had said. This irked Umar Riaz’s fans.

