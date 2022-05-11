Neha Bhasin Bids Adieu To 'Beaches And Bikinis' With New Stunning Video; Watch

After setting the internet on fire in stunning two pieces, Neha Bhasin has finally bid adieu to “beaches and bikinis" as her vacation has come to an end. The singer, who was in Goa recently, set Instagram ablaze with yet another sizzling video she dropped on her official account. Neha posted a video montage of different clips. And honestly, you will rarely find anyone as comfortable in their skin, as Neha looks.

The video begins with Neha walking down the hotel corridor and making an entry like a boss lady in a chic white pantsuit, whose blazer she takes off to reveal the classy bralette top inside. She completed her look with high waist flared pants and nude high heels. Keeping her hair open she went for a bold makeup look. Next, the video shows another clip wherein Neha can be seen chilling at the window while drinking coconut water. In the second clip, Neha is giving proper Goan vibes in a floral yellow and pink midi dress with a high slit and deep plunging neckline. The singer tied her hair in a high messy bun and donned classy sunglasses.

In the third clip, Neha switched back to her sexy avatar in a yellow bikini and brown sunglasses, as she can be seen walking down the beach. In the last clip, the singer was seen in the same white bikini that she sported in the Oo Antava song reel earlier with black sunglasses. While dropping the intriguing reel on her Instagram account, the singer wrote in the caption, “Dear beaches and bikinis, until we meet again thank you for the sunshine."

Take a look at Neha Bhasin’s latest video here:

Several fans and followers flooded the comments section with a handful of fire and heart emoticons. Actor Meiyang Chang also acknowledged the stunning video, as he took to the comments section, and wrote, “I love how cool you are in your own skin, judges parwah kyon karey buss, enjoy karni hai life." Apart from this video, Neha’s Instagram timeline is loaded with the pictures and videos from her brief vacation in Goa.

