Shamita Shetty Gets Advice from BFF Neha Bhasin Before Heading to Bigg Boss 15

The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2. This year’s edition of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will get a jungle concept. Apart from Pratik Sehajpal, who won the ticket to BB15 house, Bigg Boss OTT‘s Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also appear on the show, according to the makers.

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht Confirmed as Contestants

Shamita’s stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house was filled with ups and downs. She also managed to gain good friends in Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. After Shamita shared a video to confirm her presence in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Neha spoke to her at length about the reality TV show. Sharing their conversation with paparazzi in Mumbai, Neha revealed that advised Shamita to take proper care of herself, especially since she won’t be in the show as her friend.

Raqesh Bapat Responds to Ex-wife Ridhi Dogra Being ‘Happy’ for Him and Shamita Shetty

The singer, who gained traction in Bigg Boss OTT for her outspoken demeanour and proximity to Pratik, is now frequently seen on social media sharing passionate and fun-loving messages about her BB OTT adventure. She further stated, “If approached, I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 15."

Meanwhile, Shamita and Neha recently engaged in some amusing social media banter. Shamita referred to Neha as her “Rock of Gibraltar," as she helped her smile on the television. When she was in the reality show house, Shamita called Neha the only person to whom she poured her heart out. She even praised the singer for being by her side through all of the highs and lows of their 6-week trip.

Shamita described their experiences as ones to remember for a lifetime, concluding, “Stay the free, clean spirit you are and know your value.. always!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Neha responded to her wonderful message by admitting that she was filled with emotion and in tears when viewing this video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here