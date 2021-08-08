Neha Bhasin on Bigg Boss OTT: I Started My Career with Cameras on Me 24x7, It was More Daunting Then

Singer Neha Bhasin has been entertaining fans with hit songs since her Viva days - with Bollywood tracks like Swag Se Swagat and Jag Ghoomeya and her Punjabi folk recreations like Chitta Kukkad and Madhaniya. She was the first contestant to be revealed for this year’s Bigg Boss, which is beginning with an OTT-first format. Before going into the Bigg Boss OTT house, the singer spoke to News18 about how she had never imagined being part of this reality show.

Had you ever imagined you’d one day say yes to Bigg Boss?

Most people think that I’m a very bold person so I’m not private, but actually I am a very private person. Times are such that people are changing, the world is changing. And I am taking a step, a leap of faith to join a bandwagon which I don’t completely understand. But through that, I’m hoping to bring something positive. I’m hoping to connect with a lot of followers and fans who may know my voice but may not know me. I am just looking for more connection and a wider reach. For example, I love independent music, but I also do Bollywood music because I know that the reach is much higher.

Will we see you singing your popular Punjabi folk tracks on Bigg Boss OTT?

Punjabi folk always lives in my heart. I think there won’t be copyright issue with Punjabi folk songs, so I’ll definitely be able to sing that genre of music. I will definitely try to keep the mood of the house a little musical by singing.

How comfortable are you with cameras on you 24×7?

I started my career like that. When I was in Viva, they used to have cameras 24×7, not just hidden, but in our faces. And except for the bathroom they were allowed everywhere, including our bedrooms. I wouldn’t say it’s a comforting thought. But I know what it feels like. It’s been many years I haven’t done it, but even at that time, it was very daunting. While judging a show I’ve cried on TV, and I’m not that ashamed of it anymore. But back in the day it was like, how can I cry in front of people? It’s such a big deal for us. But today, I’m semi comfortable.

Having said that, 24×7 streaming is something which I am a bit (wary of), because then it was being edited. And what you saw is an hour of what happened in the house. Actually, I want to know, what do people enjoy watching people do inside a house? That’s something I want to know from the audience (laughs).

You are also very outspoken, have you thought of how to deal with conflicts inside the house?

I have a very quick turnaround time from most of my emotions. So I bounce back really fast and I move on from my emotions. And that’s also because in therapy I have learned that every emotion is an energy. And if you hold on to that energy you become frustrated, bottled, depressed and all those negative emotions that eventually become diseases. So I am all for being baggage free as a person, whatever I’m feeling I just let it out in the world and then move on from it.

You also have an injury, the ligament tear. How are you going to be handling that when you’re inside the house?

I am a bit worried about that. I hope that it doesn’t become a problem for other people, they might feel that I’m using it as an excuse, because it’s not true. But hopefully in the next three weeks, I should be better. This is the third week of my injury. I am going in with a cast. But I will try my best to participate and not disappoint anyone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here