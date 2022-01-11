Neha Bhasin ‘Paints’ Abhijit Bichukle’s Face Black After Bigg Boss 15 Clash

Bigg Boss 15 has been making headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. However, the recent weekend ka Vaar episode hogged the limelight after a few celebrities including former Bigg Boss contestants arrived on the show to interact with the contestants, and provide a new and fresh perspective. The guest panel consisted of Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Vishal Singh, Rahul Mahajan, Debina Bonnerjee, and Kashmeera Shah. In the episode, host Salman Khan had asked the guest celebrities to name a contestant, who according to them, was not playing well and hence does not deserve to be in the top 5.

While Kashmeera lashed out at Karan Kundrra for misbehaving with Tejasswi Prakash, Divya Agarwal targeted Shamita Shetty stating that if her gameplay remains this, she won’t be able to win the show even if she appears in four more seasons. However, the most intriguing exchange took place between Neha Bhasin and Abhijit Bichukle. Referring to Abhijit’s statement, wherein he had called Shamita ‘pairon ki jutti’, Neha said that she would enter the house and hit him with a shoe. Irked at the remark, Abhijit went on to say that his sisters-in-law would make the singer bald. Though Neha stated that Abhijit is not worth talking to, Salman, who was extremely disappointed with his remarks, was seen schooling him on how he should speak to women.

However, it looks like Neha is not yet over the words Abhijit uttered for her or other women in the Bigg Boss house. Following this, on January 11, the singer posted a picture of Abhijit on her Instagram handle. In the snap, Abhijit’s face was covered with black ink. Sharing the photo, Neha captioned it, “When the universe has your back you sit back and wait for Karma to unfold.”

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and popular singer Jaan Kumar Sanu called her post “hilarious.” Several fans lauded the singer for voicing her opinion, however, some believed that the singer took it a little too far with her post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.