Neha Bhasin Reacts to Trolls, Sends Out Message for People Who Don’t Like Her

singer Neha Bhasin made heads turn with her bold personality in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. During her stint in the show, Neha witnessed heavy trolling on social media for her dress-up, her closeness with connection Pratik Sehajpal, who is now a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. At times, her family was also dragged in the trolling. Despite this, she mostly maintained a dignified silence or reacted with sarcasm to the trolls. However, it appears that she has lost her cool now. In an Instagram post on October 30, Neha lashed out at her trolls for leaving hateful, vulgar, and negative comments on her timeline.

Neha shared an image with the message – “If you don’t like me, remember that nobody asked you to.” She also penned a long note for people, “who have made a business to leave their turds” on her page. The singer stated that the hate only showcases how messed up people are and how much they are afraid of who she is. “This is my timeline and not your toilet where you can shit. Stop being a coward and shit in your Pot please,” the note read.

Read: Shamita Shetty Gets Advice from BFF Neha Bhasin Before Heading to Bigg Boss 15

She further advised trolls to stop being petty and focus on celebs they like. Neha said that though her life, career, or greatness will not be reduced by the hate of trolls, there are fans, family members, and decent people on her timeline who get disturbed by the stink of the hate.

The recent post comes in the light of trolling, and vulgar messages the singer received amid the rumours of her entry in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card started doing rounds.

A couple of days back, Neha made an appearance in a Bigg Boss 15 panel discussion along with Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Patel. She came to support her friends Pratik and Shamita Shetty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.