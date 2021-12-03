Neha Bhasin Says Pratik Sehajpal is Pretending to Be Single as She Locks Horns With His Sister on Twitter

From Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal is giving in all he has to entertain the audience of the reality show. Pratik, who is known for his aggressive side, has come a long way in the show and aims to not only be one of the finalists but take the trophy home as well.

Filled with drama, Bigg Boss 15 has continued the legacy of the controversial reality show. But the drama is not limited to just the BB house, as Pratik’s sister Prerna Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have got into a war of words on Twitter. The Punjabi singer has alleged that Pratik’s sister was the root cause of all the trolling she faced on the internet. Neha even expressed her disappointment over Prerna’s comment wherein she accused her of using Pratik emotionally inside the Bigg Boss house.

In a series of tweets, Neha said that Prerna was solely responsible for the trolling and hate she has faced of late. Neha shared she was on good terms with Pratik when the OTT season ended, and the two were friends. However, now Prerna’s alleged badmouthing has created a rift in their relationship. Anguished at Prerna’s past statements, Neha went on to reveal that the actor has been lying on the show about his relationship status. She claimed that Pratik has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Dearest @PrernaSehajpal I am appalled at how cute you are. Your brother is not single you and I both know he has a girlfriend and is pretending to be single on the show. My last suggestion to you is don't mess with me. Main mooh khol doongi bohot zyada. You won't like it.— Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

First teach your brother to stop running after women, to stop pretending to be single when he's not. To stop playing friendship friendship and love deprivation and To really own up to his shit then play victim while you sit and ruin lives with your hate. Mysoginy is not OK— Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

“Stay respectful and put a leash on your brother, that is all you can do,” Neha wrote in one of her tweets. Neha also accused Prerna of instigating hate, character assassination, and mass bullying against her.

You instigated hate, character assistant ion and mass bullying against me @PrernaSehajpal the world has seen it. Pratik and I were honest friends in OTT after which I have seen nothing honest about you two. Don't wage a war against me I am the worst person to mess with— Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

If I can be nice please remember @PrernaSehajpal I can sting hard too. Sting with truth bombs. Stay respectful. And put a leash on your brother that's all you can do. Play victim and play dirty.All the best.I have a life and I am sorry as hell I met use and throw crowd.Bye— Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

Though Neha is upset at what she feels is a dirty game being played by Prerna on social media, the latter is spearheading all the trends for Pratik on the internet. Sharing images of her Instagram Stories, with a note, Prerna responded to the ex-Bigg Boss contestant. Prerna asked Neha to stop interfering in his brother’s life. “You better stop schooling us and concentrate on your own life rather than observing who Pratik is running after,” she said.

Please this is the last time I am addressing this! Cuz to me it’s useless and of no priority @NehaBhasinTeam I have been poked a lot of times as I said! #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam pic.twitter.com/DMggIchCe8 — Prerna Sehajpal (@PrernaSehajpal) December 3, 2021

She mentioned that it was the last time she is addressing the issue because to her it is useless and of no priority.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.