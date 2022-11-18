CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Neha Bhasin Trolled for Wearing 'Vulgar' Bralette on Birthday; Rashami, Umar Riaz Steal the Show
1-MIN READ

Neha Bhasin Trolled for Wearing 'Vulgar' Bralette on Birthday; Rashami, Umar Riaz Steal the Show

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 11:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Neha Bhasin dazzles in see-through outfit; Rashami Desai looks sizzling in black cut-out dress. (Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Neha Bhasin dazzles in see-through outfit; Rashami Desai looks sizzling in black cut-out dress. (Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Neha Bhasin is getting massively trolled for her daring birthday look. Her party was attended by Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia.

Neha Bhasin is being criticised for wearing a see-through outfit on her birthday. Neha, who is known for her daring fashion sense, opted for a bejewelled bralette and a sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit for her birthday bash. The singer wore the see-through skirt over a hipster, which many netizens pointed out was “vulgar" and “cheap".

Neha’s birthday party was attended by her close friends and former Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. While Neha looked sizzling in her daring ensemble, netizens were highly unimpressed with her dressing sense.

One user wrote, “Modernity is new nudity now… exposure is fine but there should be some decency to show your beauty and what you wear." (sic) Another one said, “What’s wrong with people and their dressing sense? Seriously!!!" Some even compared the singer with social media sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold outfits.

RELATED NEWS

On the other hand, Rashami Desai stole the show in an all-black leather outfit which showcased her sexy curves. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with heels. Umar looked handsome in a beige shirt and distorted jeans.

However, Neha’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty was missing from the party. Neha and Shamita shared a close bond in the Bigg Boss house. They would frequently meet each other even after the show got over. Neha was also invited to Shamita’s birthday party which took place in February this year.

first published:November 18, 2022, 11:27 IST
last updated:November 18, 2022, 11:29 IST