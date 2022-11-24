Neha Bhasin Twirls In Blue Striped Bikini, Soaks In The Sun In Viral Video; Netizens Call Her 'Hottie'

Singing sensation Neha Bhasin loves frequent outings especially when they are by the poolside as it calls for an opportunity to bring out the best swimwear pieces. Be mismatched or brightly-hued, she often steals the limelight with her stunning bikini attires and her latest social media post is proof of it. On Wednesday, Neha Bhasin flaunted her gorgeous skin in a series of photos and a video, but this time she added a striped touch to her bold choice.

Now, going by her latest post, it appears that Neha Bhasin needs no pointer as she did not only slay in the bold ensemble but has also managed to put a fun spin to it. In the video shared by her, the musician can be seen walking and twirling with a bright smile on her face. She used statement sunglasses to pepper her style. “Soaking in the sun then back to the grind,” she captioned the clip.

In a subsequent post, that features her in the same swimwear, Neha Bhasin is striking vivid poses as the camera captures her. Bhasin who has always been vocal about her opinions articulated in the caption, “Your opinion of me does not define who I am.” Take a look at the photo here:

This comes just a week after the musician celebrated her 40th birthday. She previously shared a heartwarming note for her fans who showered her with tremendous love. “Thank you to my dearest fans to my ‘NB warriors’ of love and light. You stood by me through thick and thin and gave me hope and unconditional love when I needed it the most. I am having my best birthday ever. I am very fortunate and very grateful for all the love, the wishes, the blessings, and the gifts too.”

To mark the special occasion, she hosted a grand party that was attended by many well-known faces of the television world including Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Raqesh Bapat, and more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here