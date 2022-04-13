Neha Bhasin's Brother Ties the Knot with Ukrainian Girlfriend Who Fled Country During War

Anubhav Bhasin- brother of singer Neha Bhasin recently got married to his Ukrainian girlfriend Anna Horodetska in a low-key affair in South Delhi. Anna was in Ukraine’s Kyiv till March when her country was in attack. She fled to India on March 17. The two started dating 4 years back.

Taking to Instagram, Anubhav posted a couple of pictures from his wedding. He captioned the pictures, “Our journey has been a crazy one since the day we met, but together we have crossed every hurdle and every problem that came our way. I am excited to start this new life with you baby! Welcome home! #lovetrumpswar @gorodetskaya_ann.”

Soon after the post hit the-photo-sharing platform, Anubhav’s sister chimed into the comments section to shower love on her brother. Neha Bhasin wrote, “Love you Anna, Anu.”

Adoring the newlyweds, a social media user commented, “Beautiful couple. I read your story. Very brave.” Another comment read,“This is very beautiful," while another one said, “Congratulations, and wishing you both the very best! Sending so much love to both of you.”

Anubhav also shared a couple of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities with his family members. In one of the pictures shared by him, we can see Anubhav indulging in a ritual for his wedding with Anna. We see Anubhav seated in puja as his relative ties a red string to his hand.

Anna talked about her experience, while she was in Kyiv, in an interview with BBC. She also shared how her beau Anubhav welcomed her to India. She said, “On 24 February, I woke up to the sound of bombing and my first thought was, ‘Am I dreaming?’ Then I saw messages from Anubhav and others confirming that we were under attack.”

She added that on the morning of March 17, when she landed in Delhi, Anubhav was waiting for her with flowers and balloons. “I had not expected this because Anubhav is generally a very practical person, but it was a pleasant surprise for sure," she added.

