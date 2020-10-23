Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are ‘Walking on Sunshine’ in Maldives, See Pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are having a great time as they spend some time vacationing in Maldives. The couple is accompanied by their little baby girl, Mehr Bedi Dhupia. The small family of three are looking truly adorable while posing against a beautiful backdrop in the latest pictures from their getaway. As the stunning couple kickstarted their much-awaited vacation time, they have been updating pictures on their social media pages. Both Neha and Angad have treated fans with beautiful snippets from their trip.

The duo’s most recent clicks from their holiday time are all about sunshine and love. The photographs are endearing to see and are evoking travel bugs in several people. Recently, Neha and Angad posted some mesmerising stills that show them chilling on the beach with their daughter Mehr. Dressed in casual, beach ideal outfits, the trio can be seen sharing heartfelt moments in the candid. The couple, along with their daughter, bask in the sun amidst a beautiful tropical climate.

As they are having the time of their lives, they are doling out major travel and family goals. In a post shared a few days back, Neha is dressed in a black tankini teamed with a straw hat and a pair of cat-eye framed sunglasses. Angad, on the other hand, is sporting blue shorts and Aviator shades. Neha was seen lazing in a pool having fun in a sunkissed post. She looked carefree as she was chilling under the sun in the series of four images she posted.

Check out more captures from Neha and Angad's vacation:

Neha and Angad wedded in a quick hush-hush ceremony in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Mehr in November 2018. While Neha is one of the mentors in reality TV show Roadies, Angad Bedi’s latest appearance was for the autobiography of Gunjan Saxena.