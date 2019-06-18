Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Share Beautiful Post as Daughter Mehr Turns 7 Months Old

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have been redefining relationship goals each day with adorable social media posts and loved up family images. Ever since the couple got married and was blessed with baby girl Mehr last November, they have been a picture-perfect family. Recently, the couple shared cute posts for baby girl Mehr as she turned 7 months old.

Neha shared a photo of Mehr's back facing the camera. Mehr is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt that reads 'One of a kind' in black, bold letters. She captioned the post, "She has my heart .... #7monthstoday ... @mehrdhupiabedi."

Angad too shared another picture of Mehr on his Instagram account in which he can be seen tying Baby Mehr's shoelace. His post reads, "She’s 7 months today.. our lifeline Mehr. Waheguru sukh rakhe thank you universe for everything. @nehadhupia you bring a lot of happiness in my life. credit goes to the wifey (sic)."

Talking about her husband and daughter in an interview with IANS, (via timesnow.com) Neha had earlier said, "It's a huge accomplishment and so rewarding. Just to wake up next to two people who you cannot believe you love so selflessly... I was always this person who thought 'I am the most important person in my life', my work is important, family is important, and they are important because they make me happy."

