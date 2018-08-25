Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy: Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna Lead Bollywood Wishes

Ever since newlyweds Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia confirmed pregnancy on Friday after months of speculation, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from their fans and friends in the industry.Among the celebrities who wished the happy parents-to-be include Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sania Mirza, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhiller, Nimrat Kaur and Vishal Dadlani.Karan shared an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram and captioned it: “Being a parent is such a blessing....congratulations to the gorgeous couple @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on the beginning of another beautiful love story”Richa commented on Twitter: “Whattttttttttt! That was quick! Angad congratulations you guys!”On Bhumi’s congratulatory message, Dhupia replied: “Finally you can say it out loud hahah.”Ashish Chowdhry worte: “Hahahaha…Awwwww..Puzzle solved!!”The couple announced the pregnancy on social media on Friday. “Here’s to new beginnings ... #3ofUs. #satnamwaheguru,” Dhupia wrote alongside images of them that distinctly showed her baby bump. Angad also shared the same pictures and captioned them. “Ha! Turns out this rumour is true.. #3ofus #satnamwaheguru.”Dhupia, 37, and Bedi, 35, tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony on May 10 amid rumours of her pregnancy.Now that they have made the news public, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport, all smiles, with Dhupia flaunting her belly in a chic blue dress.They will also be walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 on Saturday — their first as a couple — for designer Payal Singhal.