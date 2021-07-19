Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy with a Family Picture

Actress Neha Dhupia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a good news with friends and followers. The actress announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring husband, actor Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

“Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. ❤️ @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare," the actress wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Angad, too, took to Instagram to post the same picture and wrote, “New Home production coming soon.. ❤️Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik." They can be seen dressed in black attires.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate anand karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Mehr, in November that year.

Talking about how it all started with Angad, Neha had earlier recalled in an interview, “Angad proposed to me in the nicest way possible wherein he went straight to my parents and then my mom called me saying that he is the nicest guy for you. But back then, I thought it wasn’t the right time and said no to his proposal."

