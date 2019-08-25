Neha Dhupia is on a romantic getaway in Maldives with Angad Bedi, and the couple recently shared some poolside pics of theirs which has got fans gushing over their perfect chemistry and love by the waters. Neha turns a year older on August 27 and both are celebrating the occasion by coming together for a vacation by the high seas.

Dressed in a polka dot swimsuit, Neha looked glamorous as she set temperatures soaring alongside fit and fab husband Angad. The two clicked selfies and looked like they were blissed out to be there with each other.

Sharing the images, Neha wrote on Instagram, "Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean... 🌊🏖🐬 @centaragrandmaldives #maldives."

Later, Angad reposted the images on his handle and got love from the fans. Check out Neha-Angad's vacation pics here:

Earlier, sharing a short video clip, Angad revealed that Neha's birthday will be celebrated in Maldives. Neha, who is a TV celebrity judge with Roadies Real Heroes, will turn 39 this year.

In a recent statement, Angad said, "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr (their daughter). It"s Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr."

Read: Neha Dhupia's on Her Birthday Trip in Maldives with Husband Angad Bedi and Baby Mehr

On the work front, Angad has wrapped up a schedule of his forthcoming film Kargil Girl, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

