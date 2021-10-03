Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Blessed with a Baby Boy; Latter Announces on Instagram

Actors and couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday (October 3). Angad took to Instagram and shared the good news with everyone, he wrote, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here! Waheguru mehr kare. thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. "

Neha and Angad got married in an intimate anand karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Mehr, in November that year. Talking about how it all started with Angad, Neha had earlier recalled in an interview, “Angad proposed to me in the nicest way possible wherein he went straight to my parents and then my mom called me saying that he is the nicest guy for you. But back then, I thought it wasn’t the right time and said no to his proposal."

