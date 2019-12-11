Take the pledge to vote

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Dress Up as DDLJ's Raj-Simran 90's Bollywood Themed Party

To celebrate the '90s, members of the film fraternity attended a Bollywood themed birthday party. They recreated some of the quintessential characters from the biggest films of the 90s.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
The 90s was an integral decade for Indian cinema as in the decade, Bollywood saw an amalgamation of conventional filmmaking with modern technology. The decade produced some great new artists who experimented with different genres in cinema.

To celebrate the decade, members of the film fraternity attended a Bollywood themed birthday party. They recreated some of the quintessential characters from the biggest films of the 90s.

Actress Neha Dhupia attended the party with her husband Angad Bedi and the two recreated the iconic Raj and Simran jodi from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. They imitated SRK and Kajol’s look for the song ‘mehendi laga ke rakhna”, and to be honest, Neha and Angad aced it.

Check out the couple’s look below:

Neha dressed in Simran’s iconic green salwar-kurta, while Angad sported Raj’s attire. The pictures are a proof to the efforts put in to celebrate 90s cinema.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who began his career as a director in the 90s, also attended the party. To celebrate his first film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Karan dressed up as the charming Rahul (SRK) from the film. Gauri Khan joined in Karan’s brigade as she channelled her inner ‘Tina’ for the party.

Janhvi Kapoor recreated her late mother’s memorable look in the film ‘Chandni’, by draping a yellow saree.

