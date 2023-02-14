Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are amongst the most adorable couples of B-Town. The duo often shells out major relationship goals. On Valentine’s Day, the couple discusses their journey together so far and reveals how Karan Johar played cupid for them.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia mentioned that she initially thought Angad Bedi was a decent guy and that they would be friends. She said that she was dating someone else when she initially met him, and he was seeing someone else. According to Neha, women are drawn to men because of how comfortable they make them feel, not because of their good looks or hair. She said, she felt really comfortable around Angad.

She then went on to narrate how she fell in love with Angad. The actor said that he was invited to a party at her place. Although she wanted to introduce him to others, he went there for Neha. Angad ceased expressing interest once he saw Neha was trying to hook him up with other girls. Angad continued by saying that Neha’s BFF had urged her to glance at him at that point. Neha continued the story and said, “Yes, we did have someone very important play cupid for us." Angad replied, “Karan was the person who told her that this person is standing right in front of you and you can have great chemistry with him, so you should look at him." Neha further added, “Thank god he did that."

The duo is all set to work together. The two have recently collaborated on an audio show which is a comedy-drama written by well-known author Chetan Bhagat. Angad will portray Raghavan Rao, while Neha will play his wife, Savi. The story centers around how they struggle to balance their lives amid the covid lockdowns. Taking to Instagram Neha also shared a poster of the show ‘Social Distancing’

She wrote that the audio show ‘explores the complexities of relationships’ and that the show is available on audible. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to girl Mehr and son Guriq.

