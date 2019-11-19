Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Share Adorable Wishes as Daughter Mehr Turns One

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared two pictures, where the cute little family can be seen in a single frame.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Share Adorable Wishes as Daughter Mehr Turns One
Image of Mehr, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who tied the knot on May 10, last year and welcomed their bundle of joy in November 2018. Now, as their baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi turned one on November 18, 2019, the parents couldn’t keep calm. Both Neha and Angad took to social media to share an adorable wish for the toddler.

Neha shared two pictures, where the cute little family can be seen in a single frame. She captioned it, “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein.”

A number of celebs pour in their love and wishes for the little one. Sania Mirza commented, “Happy birthday to my little Mehr. Give her a kiss from me pleaseee.”

Malaika Arora, Shruti Sinha, Harbhajan Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Shruti Hassan and Diva Dhawan were among the celebs who shared their wishes for the little muchkin.

Angad, who has been an adorable father, also shared the same pictures with a different wish. He wrote, “Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always. Love your dad. Angad. @nehadhupia Waheguru mehr kare.”

Neha and Angad got married in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi last year. The two much-in-love couple has been setting relationship goals for many.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram