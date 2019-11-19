Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Share Adorable Wishes as Daughter Mehr Turns One

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who tied the knot on May 10, last year and welcomed their bundle of joy in November 2018. Now, as their baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi turned one on November 18, 2019, the parents couldn’t keep calm. Both Neha and Angad took to social media to share an adorable wish for the toddler.

Neha shared two pictures, where the cute little family can be seen in a single frame. She captioned it, “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein.”

A number of celebs pour in their love and wishes for the little one. Sania Mirza commented, “Happy birthday to my little Mehr. Give her a kiss from me pleaseee.”

Malaika Arora, Shruti Sinha, Harbhajan Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Shruti Hassan and Diva Dhawan were among the celebs who shared their wishes for the little muchkin.

Angad, who has been an adorable father, also shared the same pictures with a different wish. He wrote, “Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always. Love your dad. Angad. @nehadhupia Waheguru mehr kare.”

Neha and Angad got married in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi last year. The two much-in-love couple has been setting relationship goals for many.

