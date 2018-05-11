Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Wedding: A Surprised Film Industry Showers Love on Newlyweds
Rishi Kapoor to Aditi Rao Hydari, Bollywood showers love on the newlywed couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
Image: Twitter/NehaDhupia
My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018
Both Neha and Angad later took to Twitter to share the big news with another serene photograph from their intimate wedding ceremony.
Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018
Best friend.. now wife!! Well Hello there mrs BEDI!!! @NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/ZQxICr9yE2— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) May 10, 2018
Gaurav Kapoor, who was the best man at their wedding, wrote, "Two pieces of my heart have become one."
Two pieces of my heart have become one ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/afPoLQgEpE— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 10, 2018
He further shared photographs and video snippets from the traditional Anant Karaj ceremony.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zotii0VG9F— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 11, 2018
❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kDzE0mx0Gs— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 11, 2018
Soon after the announcement, Bollywood celebrities started showering love on the newlyweds on social media. Here's what they wrote.
Ayushmann Khurrana: This is beautiful. The union of two amazing souls. Have known you guys individually, but together you are rock solid. The best news! Congratulations. Have a great journey @Imangadbedi veer and @NehaDhupia.
This is beautiful. The union of two amazing souls. Have known you guys individually, but together you are rock solid. The best news! Congratulations. Have a great journey @Imangadbedi veer and @NehaDhupia ❤️❤️ https://t.co/P6oabwgy6x— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 10, 2018
Suniel Shetty: Two of the sweetest souls I know have now become one! So happy to see the two of you together... wish you the best days ahead...Stay blessed.
Two of the sweetest souls I know have now become one! So happy to see the two of you together... wish you the best days ahead...Stay blessed @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/UxvFM4ErJv— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 10, 2018
Zaheer Khan: Well done Mr Bedi! Wishing Neha and You all the love and happiness . Congratulations Brother.
Well done Mr Bedi! Wishing Neha and You all the love and happiness . Congratulations Brother. @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/Ui6P2upy0i— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 10, 2018
Rannvijay Singha: Congratulations to my dear friends @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi !!! This is just amaaaazing!! Hope you have a happy married life!!
Congratulations to my dear friends @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi !!! This is just amaaaazing!! Hope you have a happy married life!! pic.twitter.com/E2GlXY0txf— Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) May 10, 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari: You’re so so so awesome... Congratulationssssss.
You’re so so so awesome... Congratulationssssss @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi #stealthmode #badass ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 10, 2018
Dino Morea: @Imangadbedi & @NehaDhupia congratulations you two. A beautiful surprise. Wish you’ll the best. Nothing better than 2 friends starting this fantastic journey together. Much love & happiness.
@Imangadbedi & @NehaDhupia congratulations you two. A beautiful surprise. Wish you’ll the best. Nothing better than 2 friends starting this fantastic journey together. Much love & happiness. pic.twitter.com/yPDjJGzVGy— Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) May 10, 2018
Rahul Dev: Congratulations @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi for beautiful beginnings ! God bless u both.
Congratulations @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi for beautiful beginnings ! God bless u both ❤️— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) May 10, 2018
Raveena Tandon: Congratulations!! Dearest @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi ! How beautiful and radiant you look Neha ! God Bless you with lotsa love and happiness ever after !
Congratulations!! Dearest @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi ! How beautiful and radiant you look Neha ! God Bless you with lotsa love and happiness ever after !❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8E8n4BuMqi— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 10, 2018
Genelia Deshmukh: Congratulations @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi ... Wishing you all the love and happiness together forever
Congratulations @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi ... Wishing you all the love and happiness together forever https://t.co/gWJ8OUIzhx— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) May 10, 2018
Maniesh Paul: Neeeehhhhhaaaaaa awesome!!!god bless u both!!stay happy and together FOREVER.
Neeeehhhhhaaaaaa awesome!!!god bless u both!!stay happy and together FOREVER https://t.co/oxRIKW7FAG— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 10, 2018
Huma Qureshi: So happy for you two.
So happy for you two ❤❤ https://t.co/RDmRlf1V0w— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 10, 2018
Dia Mirza: This is just so wonderful you guys @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi!!! Thank you for stunning us all by this amazing news! So happy for you. Be blessed and have loads of fun always.
This is just so wonderful you guys @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi!!! Thank you for stunning us all by this amazing news! So happy for you. Be blessed and have loads of fun always pic.twitter.com/UVLZZZYwbu— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 10, 2018
Rishi Kapoor:
@NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi Many many congratulations to both you and Angad. Lots of love,God Bless!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 10, 2018
Saqib Saleem: So happy for @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi ! Have a blessed married life, you both look wonderful together.
So happy for @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi ! Have a blessed married life, you both look wonderful together.— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) May 10, 2018
Sonu Sood: Congrats dups! Soooooo happy for u n Angad. have a super life ahead.
Congrats dups! Soooooo happy for u n Angad have a super life ahead. @NehaDhupia— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 10, 2018
