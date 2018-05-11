Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Wedding: A Surprised Film Industry Showers Love on Newlyweds

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

Two pieces of my heart have become one ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/afPoLQgEpE — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 10, 2018

This is beautiful. The union of two amazing souls. Have known you guys individually, but together you are rock solid. The best news! Congratulations. Have a great journey @Imangadbedi veer and @NehaDhupia ❤️❤️ https://t.co/P6oabwgy6x — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 10, 2018

Two of the sweetest souls I know have now become one! So happy to see the two of you together... wish you the best days ahead...Stay blessed @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/UxvFM4ErJv — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 10, 2018

Well done Mr Bedi! Wishing Neha and You all the love and happiness . Congratulations Brother. @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/Ui6P2upy0i — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 10, 2018

Congratulations to my dear friends @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi !!! This is just amaaaazing!! Hope you have a happy married life!! pic.twitter.com/E2GlXY0txf — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) May 10, 2018

@Imangadbedi & @NehaDhupia congratulations you two. A beautiful surprise. Wish you’ll the best. Nothing better than 2 friends starting this fantastic journey together. Much love & happiness. pic.twitter.com/yPDjJGzVGy — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) May 10, 2018

Congratulations @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi for beautiful beginnings ! God bless u both ❤️ — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) May 10, 2018

Congratulations!! Dearest @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi ! How beautiful and radiant you look Neha ! God Bless you with lotsa love and happiness ever after !❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8E8n4BuMqi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 10, 2018

Congratulations @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi ... Wishing you all the love and happiness together forever https://t.co/gWJ8OUIzhx — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) May 10, 2018

Neeeehhhhhaaaaaa awesome!!!god bless u both!!stay happy and together FOREVER https://t.co/oxRIKW7FAG — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 10, 2018

So happy for you two ❤❤ https://t.co/RDmRlf1V0w — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 10, 2018

This is just so wonderful you guys @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi!!! Thank you for stunning us all by this amazing news! So happy for you. Be blessed and have loads of fun always pic.twitter.com/UVLZZZYwbu — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 10, 2018

@NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi Many many congratulations to both you and Angad. Lots of love,God Bless! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 10, 2018

So happy for @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi ! Have a blessed married life, you both look wonderful together. — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) May 10, 2018

Congrats dups! Soooooo happy for u n Angad have a super life ahead. @NehaDhupia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 10, 2018

While the country was still going gaga over Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's big fat Bollywood wedding, a news of another celebrity wedding dropped and took the netizens by surprise. But most importantly, the news left even the industry insiders surprised. Neha Dhupia married her longtime best friend Angad Bedi on Thursday. It was Karan Johar who broke the news on social media and wrote, "My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!"Both Neha and Angad later took to Twitter to share the big news with another serene photograph from their intimate wedding ceremony.Gaurav Kapoor, who was the best man at their wedding, wrote, "Two pieces of my heart have become one."He further shared photographs and video snippets from the traditional Anant Karaj ceremony.Soon after the announcement, Bollywood celebrities started showering love on the newlyweds on social media.