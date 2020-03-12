Neha Dhupia Called 'Fake Feminist' for Defending Girl Cheating on Roadies Revolution Contestant

A slightly old video clip from an episode of MTV Roadies Revolution is doing fresh rounds of social media, thanks to zealous trolls who are having a field day taking aim at Neha Dhupia. The actress is one of the judges on the show, and is being slammed by netizens for defending a girl who was supposed to be cheating on her boyfriend.

One of the contestants on the adventure reality show claimed that his girlfriend was cheating on him with 5 men, so he had slapped her in reaction. Neha had an angry reaction to the contestant's confession, saying that it was the girl' choice to be with whoever she wanted, but the man had no right to slap her.

Neha baffled netizens with her stance, who labelled her a 'fake feminist' on the social media. Memes, funny edits and sarcastic comments on the video clip are being shared on Twitter and Instagram. While many agreed that violence against women was not okay, they were not in support of Neha's endorsement of the woman's disloyalty.

Here are some of the reactions that are floating online:

Just wanted to show the face of feminism 'its her choice' @NehaDhupia sry to say ,if ur daughter have 5 bf's ,and @Imangadbedi bro if your wife have 5 bf's . Be a feminist nt a fke feminist he slap hr because he lv her so much and it hurts 😭. #Feminism #fakefeminism #roadies pic.twitter.com/AhBSzqfAOH — Dharvinder singh (@gaggymaan1) March 12, 2020

Aaj ka gyan...though repetitive, kuchh bhi ho...say it loud 'IT'S HER CHOICE' : Devi #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/8dQE5BheJA — Abhinav Narayan (@_abhinavnarayan) March 12, 2020

So if a girl slap a guy when he cheats on her it's ok? But if a guy does the same it's treated like that? Hypocrites..👏👏



Be a feminist....not a fake feminist@NehaDhupia #Feminism #roadies #realityShow pic.twitter.com/EletyMwcvL — Dhrumil Raval (@DhrumilRaval2) March 12, 2020

New episodes from Roadies Revolution will soon be aired on MTV, showing contestants performing difficult tasks. The show is being judged by Neha, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinappa, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula.

