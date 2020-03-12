English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Neha Dhupia Called 'Fake Feminist' for Defending Girl Cheating on Roadies Revolution Contestant

One of the contestants on the adventure reality show claimed that his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he had slapped her. Neha had an angry reaction to the contestant's confession, saying he had no right to slap her.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
A slightly old video clip from an episode of MTV Roadies Revolution is doing fresh rounds of social media, thanks to zealous trolls who are having a field day taking aim at Neha Dhupia. The actress is one of the judges on the show, and is being slammed by netizens for defending a girl who was supposed to be cheating on her boyfriend.

One of the contestants on the adventure reality show claimed that his girlfriend was cheating on him with 5 men, so he had slapped her in reaction. Neha had an angry reaction to the contestant's confession, saying that it was the girl' choice to be with whoever she wanted, but the man had no right to slap her.

Neha baffled netizens with her stance, who labelled her a 'fake feminist' on the social media. Memes, funny edits and sarcastic comments on the video clip are being shared on Twitter and Instagram. While many agreed that violence against women was not okay, they were not in support of Neha's endorsement of the woman's disloyalty.

Here are some of the reactions that are floating online:

New episodes from Roadies Revolution will soon be aired on MTV, showing contestants performing difficult tasks. The show is being judged by Neha, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinappa, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula.

