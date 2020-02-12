Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Neha Dhupia Captures a Nervous But Talkative Angad Bedi Going in For Knee Surgery
Anagd Bedi went in for a knee surgery on Wednesday and posted a video of how he was coping with his nerves right before the procedure.
Anagd Bedi went in for a knee surgery on Wednesday and posted a video of how he was coping with his nerves right before the procedure.
While shooting for an action sequence, actor Angad Bedi injured his right knee. The incident happened about a month ago, on the sets of Balaji's MumBhai at Mazgaon Docks in South Mumbai, and the actor has finally been able to take time out for a surgery.
In a video that the actor posted on his Instagram, he is seen being taken in for the surgery. Wife Neha Dhupia was by his side before the procedure. She asks how the actor is feeling, and Angad seems quite upbeat about the upcoming procedure. The actor posted the video and said that it was the nerves that got him talking too much before the surgery. Now, we can all relate to that, can't we?
Neha asks him to take it easy. She even takes down orders for his meals after surgery. "This is the longest you've gone without a meal," she quips. Angad thoughtfully adds, "I have not eaten in 8 hours."
While Anagd had his wife by his side before going in for surgery, his friends from the industry have sent him wishes on Instagram. "Alllll the best my Angad Body!! You will be stronger than ever," commented Sophie Choudry on Instagram.
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover posted, "Paahj ji! Wish you quick recovery. Chakk do Phatte!". Angad's Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu said, "Get well soon bedi ! On both knees!"
Actor Ashish Chowdhry commented, "Hahahaha stop being over cute before surgery Angie Panjieee... Aajaaa both legs pe kamaal dikhane jaldi ghar vich...."
Take a look at the video here:
View this post on Instagram
That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey ( also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured ) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videoes if I’m not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Written Updates: Contestants Face Fiery Questions from Rajat Sharma
- Sana Khan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now
- Google, WhatsApp And Facebook May Soon Discuss Ways to Block Rape Videos And Child Porn
- 'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections