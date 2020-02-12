Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neha Dhupia Captures a Nervous But Talkative Angad Bedi Going in For Knee Surgery

Anagd Bedi went in for a knee surgery on Wednesday and posted a video of how he was coping with his nerves right before the procedure.

News18.com

February 12, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Neha Dhupia Captures a Nervous But Talkative Angad Bedi Going in For Knee Surgery
Anagd Bedi went in for a knee surgery on Wednesday and posted a video of how he was coping with his nerves right before the procedure.

While shooting for an action sequence, actor Angad Bedi injured his right knee. The incident happened about a month ago, on the sets of Balaji's MumBhai at Mazgaon Docks in South Mumbai, and the actor has finally been able to take time out for a surgery.

In a video that the actor posted on his Instagram, he is seen being taken in for the surgery. Wife Neha Dhupia was by his side before the procedure. She asks how the actor is feeling, and Angad seems quite upbeat about the upcoming procedure. The actor posted the video and said that it was the nerves that got him talking too much before the surgery. Now, we can all relate to that, can't we?

Neha asks him to take it easy. She even takes down orders for his meals after surgery. "This is the longest you've gone without a meal," she quips. Angad thoughtfully adds, "I have not eaten in 8 hours."

While Anagd had his wife by his side before going in for surgery, his friends from the industry have sent him wishes on Instagram. "Alllll the best my Angad Body!! You will be stronger than ever," commented Sophie Choudry on Instagram.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover posted, "Paahj ji! Wish you quick recovery. Chakk do Phatte!". Angad's Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu said, "Get well soon bedi ! On both knees!"

Actor Ashish Chowdhry commented, "Hahahaha stop being over cute before surgery Angie Panjieee... Aajaaa both legs pe kamaal dikhane jaldi ghar vich...."

Take a look at the video here:

