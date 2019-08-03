World Breastfeeding Week: Neha Dhupia Posts an Empowering Pic of Herself Nursing Her Daughter

Neha Dhupia is a social media force to be reckoned with. The actress is currently talking about breastfeeding, publicly sharing photos and even becoming advocate.

In honour of World Breastfeeding Week, the actress has shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Mehr, alongside an empowering post.

The first-time mother has embarked on a mission to normalise breastfeeding through conversation-- "There has to be a slight shift in our mentalities, in the fact that we need more facilities for breast feeding moms with their babies or even their breast pumps."

Neha may have kept her pregnancy under wraps, but that doesn’t mean she’s keeping every aspect of her life as a new mom private. The actress got real about nursing baby in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Here's what she wrote:

"It’s been 8 months since I embarked on this roller-coaster and there is no better time than now to talk about how truly grateful I am for all the joy that our little one has brought into our lives...motherhood like all else hasn’t been easy... the sleepless nights, the feeling like a food source ,the blues are all a part of this wonderful package. Its amazing how the mommy brain can do so many things at the same time and works on autopilot ...like resting the baby’s head just right , knowing when she is done with her feed and of course becoming the burping expert of the world . I breastfed Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so ... It truly made me realise the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities . Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her, and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign does not come on before she is done...of course I came out and apologised for using the washroom for so long... now here’s the real deal ... I honestly don’t understand the consciousness behind doing something so right and so beautiful. I'm also super grateful for all the amazing people in my life for making this journey easier but the truth is I know I’m not alone in feeling that there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities, in the fact that we need more facilities for breast feeding moms with their babies or even their breast pumps ...and the only way this can happen is if we start a conversation... I want to encourage moms like you and me whether breast feeding or not , to share their story ... tag me @nehadhupia and use the hashtag #freedomtofeed and I promise to share story with my little world.... @freedomtofeed"

The actress also marked the World Breastfeeding Week by launching a campaign, Freedom To Feed, which aims to raise awareness about the challenges mothers face in meeting breastfeeding goals.

Sharing a moving video on Instagram, which features glimpses of Neha's memorable moments with Mehr, the 38-year-old actress wrote: "#freedomtofeed - an initiative by Neha Dhupia. Let's start a conversation... As mothers we need #freedomtofeed ... #internationalbreastfeedingweek #ItsNotAnAd."

Neha welcomed Mehr with husband Angad Bedi in November last year. The couple surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May, 2018. After much speculations, the couple confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

"My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom so I prioritise that as well. Every parent is amazing, whichever way it is. The one who is at home, or the one who decided to go at work. Every mom is amazing. And secondly, you are not alone, most of my friends are working mothers. So, I derive a lot of strength from that," Neha told IANS earlier this year.

