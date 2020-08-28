Neha Dhupia Enjoys Morning Walk With Angad Bedi And Baby Mehr

Neha Dhupia has created a special place for herself in the film industry over the years. Fans adore her for the way she balances work and family. The actress often shares adorable videos with husband actor Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr.

Recently, she shared a ‘Feel it Reel it’ video of her morning walk with husband and daughter. The video has the track ‘Tere Sang Yara’ playing in the background. Sharing the video, she wrote, “#feelitreelit @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #morningwalks”.

On Thursday, Neha celebrated her 40th birthday. As soon as the clock struck midnight wishes started pouring in from all corners. The most adorable wish came from her better half Angad. He penned a heartfelt note for his ‘pillar of strength’.

“To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl. @nehadhupia #happybirthday,” read the post.

Actress Soha Ali Khan wished her ‘shining star’ on the special day. She wrote, “When Neha walks into a room everybody notices. If you don’t see her, you hear her. And when she leaves the room, she takes a little something from it with her. Not in a kleptomaniac swiping your cutlery sort of way but in the way the air seems to go a little flat and limp on her departure.@nehadhupia Happy Birthday you bright shining star!! Welcome to the decade of deliverance!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif also dropped birthday notes for the actress.

Meanwhile, the actress has recorded the 5th season of her podcast #NoFilterNeha during the lockdown. The actress also shared a bit of the first episode of the show featuring Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram.

The caption of the post reads, “the Nawab Saif Ali Khan joins me on the first episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5 At Home Edition! OUT NOW on @jiosaavn Co-produced by @wearebiggirl”

Neha was last seen in the short film, Devi, along with actors Kajol and Shruti Hassan.