Neha Dhupia Gets Married to Angad Bedi, Karan Johar Breaks The News
While celebrity relationships usually flood social media, Neha and Angad managed to keep it under wraps until today.
Image: Twitter/NehaDhupia
Looks like the wedding season in Bollywood is on! While the country continues to obsess over the star-studded wedding celebrations of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, another Bollywood diva secretly tied the knot with her industry colleague.
In what will come as a good news to many, Neha Dhupia just got married to her longtime 'best friend' Angad Bedi. And it was everybody's favourite wedding guest Karan Johar who broke the news on social media. In a hearty message, he wrote, "My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘"
The bride also shared a serene photograph from the traditional Anant Karaj ceremony and captioned it as, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️"
Angad also shared the sentiment with an adorable caption that read, "Best friend.. now wife!! Well Hello there mrs BEDI!!! @NehaDhupia"
While celebrity relationships usually flood social media, Neha and Angad managed to keep it under wraps until today. On the work front, Angad has been doing interesting projects like Amazon Prime's Inside Edge and Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan, while Neha is occupied with reality TV shows.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
