Neha Dhupia Has Best Love Advice on Valentine's Day: 'If You're Getting Married, Always Remember...'

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is a firm believer in love and she couldn’t be happier that she had fallen head over heels with her best friend, whom she eventually got married to. Neha married actor Angad Bedi in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi in 2018. Their hush-hush wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members.

On Valentine’s Day, Neha spoke about how she considers herself lucky to have found her life partner in her best friend. She also noted that friendship is the foundation of a healthy marriage.

“I just want to love today and always. The only advice that I can give now as a married woman is if you’re on the verge of getting married, just always remember to get married to your best friend because it’s the best turn of events in life," Neha told us.

When asked about her Valentine’s Day plans, Neha said, “My husband is away, he is shooting in Panchgani. I miss him. The work is such that the travel is something that keeps us busy and preoccupied. I’m holding the fort when he is away and he is looking after the house when I’m away. But yeah, love is a wonderful thing. If you see it in your life, just hold on to it tight."

Neha and Angad are considered among the favourite Bollywood pairs who continue to shell out couple goals and break stereotypes. In November 2018, they had come out in the open and confirmed that Neha was pregnant before their marriage. The lovebirds made the revelation on Neha Dhupia’s show. Neha was three months pregnant when Angad had approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage, which didn’t turn out to be a smooth ride.

In October last year, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy, who they named Guriq Singh. Their first child is a daughter named Mehr.

