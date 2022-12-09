Neha Dhupia Holds Son Guriq In Lap In These Adorable Pics Clicked By Angad Bedi; Check Here

Neha Dhupia is an outstanding actor who is often revered for her roles in films like De Dana Dan, Chup Chup Ke and the most recent thriller ‘A Thursday’. But she is also a doting mother to girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi and son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. As such, she never fails to pepper her kids with love on social media and her latest post is a glaring example of that in which she got clicked with her son Guriq.

On Thursday, the Dasvidaniya actress took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures with her son Guriq clicked by none other than Angad Bedi himself. In one of the snaps, Neha Dhupia and Guriq can be seen twinning in white as she carefully holds Guriq in her arm. In another picture, she can be seen pouting for Guriq.

The Instagram post also contained some solo candid pictures of the actress posing in her white flared dress and black heels. Her caption read, “Look who decided to walk straight into mamas arms…when daddy was clicking photos of mama (many red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi my (red heart and earth emoji).”

As soon as she dropped such precious pictures, her fans went berserk in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Gorgeous!!" Another one commented, “Precious moments like these!!" Someone also said, “What a beautiful picture! But one with your son, oh my that picture is absolutely awesome!" One of the fans also said, “You look prettier with the little one in your arms."

Neha Dhupia had tied the knots with actor Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018 in an intimate ceremony in a Gurudwara. She gave birth to daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018 and son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi on October 3, 2021. The couple often share glimpses from their personal life with fans from time to time.

Read all the Latest Movies News here