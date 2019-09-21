Neha Dhupia is Super Excited About Emmy Nomination For 'Lust Stories'
Netflix anthology movie Lust Stories has been nominated in the Best TV Movie category at the International Emmys 2019.
Image: Neha Dhupia/ Aastha Sharma Instagram handle)
The Netflix anthology movie Lust Stories has been nominated in the Best TV Movie category at the International Emmys 2019 and actress Neha Dhupia says she is super excited.
"I am super excited! I can't thank Karan Johar enough for making me a part of it," said Neha Dhupia, who played a character named Rekha in the segment directed by Karan Johar in the anthology film having four short stories. The Johar segment starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.
View this post on Instagram
Bit late to the party ... but how amazing is this... an #emmynomination for #luststories .... congratulations to the entire team and most importantly , thank you @karanjohar for making me a part of your labour of Lust!!! ❤️😍😊 .... and a huge congratulations to the fabulous @radhikaofficial #bestactress #emmynomination
The anthology is the collaboration of four directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar and has been immensely popular among the digital audience, ever since it dropped in June 2018.
Among the other nominations from India, Radhika Apte has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Lust Stories, the Netflix series Sacred Games has been nominated for Best Drama, and Amazon Prime's The Remix has been nominated in the Best Reality TV segment.
