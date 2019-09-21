Neha Dhupia is Super Excited About Emmy Nomination For 'Lust Stories'

The Netflix anthology movie Lust Stories has been nominated in the Best TV Movie category at the International Emmys 2019 and actress Neha Dhupia says she is super excited.

"I am super excited! I can't thank Karan Johar enough for making me a part of it," said Neha Dhupia, who played a character named Rekha in the segment directed by Karan Johar in the anthology film having four short stories. The Johar segment starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

The anthology is the collaboration of four directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar and has been immensely popular among the digital audience, ever since it dropped in June 2018.

Among the other nominations from India, Radhika Apte has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Lust Stories, the Netflix series Sacred Games has been nominated for Best Drama, and Amazon Prime's The Remix has been nominated in the Best Reality TV segment.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.