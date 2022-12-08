Neha Dhupia Laughs Out Loud After Being Called 'Last Delhi Model to Have Worked' During News Debate

Model-turned-actress Neha Dhupia inadvertently became the topic of discussion during an exit poll debate on a national news channel on Wednesday. The show had a panel of experts weighing in on the Gujarat Assembly Election exit poll results, during which the anchor referred to the ‘Delhi model’ not working elsewhere.

“Dr Raman, maybe the Delhi model is not finding traction beyond Delhi," says the anchor. Author and scientist Anand Ranganathan, one of the panelists on the discussion, exclaims, “But what is this Delhi model? Neha Dhupia was the last Delhi model to have worked!"

His remark cracked up some of the panelists in the middle of a heated debate. The particular clip was shared on Twitter, inviting reactions from netizens, including Neha herself. The actress shared the clip and broke out in laughter. She tweeted, “hahaha thank you sir !"

🙌🙌🙌🙌 hahaha thank you sir ! https://t.co/t84AMjYdlm— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 7, 2022

The post attracted all kinds of comments from fans of Neha as well as those who tried to explain that the comment was sarcastic. “@NehaDhupia, you get it, that it was a sarcastic comment by @ARanganathan72 sir. I will simplify it for you if not. The so-called Delhi model is not working, therefore, it cannot be an inspiration for others," read one comment. “You still Same Neha !! Still remember winters of Delhi saw you jogging frequently in Kamla nagar north campus," wrote another user.

Neha Dhupia grew up in Delhi for the most part and graduated from Delhi University. She also made her acting debut in a play in the capital city. In 2002, she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant, where she was crowned as Miss India 2002. She was subsequently sent to the Miss Universe 2002 pageant in Puerto Rico where she placed in the top 10.

Though settled in Mumbai now, Neha has always spoken about her love for Delhi and how it holds a special place in her heart.

