Neha Dhupia on How Meeting a Producer in Parking Lot Led to No Filter Neha

After modeling and films, Neha Dhupia has shown her mettle as a chat show host. Her podcast, No Filter Neha, has seen celebrities such as Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor opening about their lives.

So, what makes them talk about things they wouldn’t reveal otherwise?

“I guess it’s how we have made the show conversational and candid. That is why we have had some interesting celebs on the show who have spoken about various interesting aspects of their life. So, maybe that part has worked for it,” said Neha.

Now, in its third season, Neha’s podcast has also brought in sportspersons like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, musicians such as Vishal Dadlani and Badshaah and Author Chetan Bhagat. “We try to work out as many diverse personalities as possible. The idea is not to run behind Bollywood actors and pan a show with different faces,” said Neha.

On being asked whether she draws inspiration from Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, she said, “Of course. When it comes to Karan Johar, there’s no one like him. The way he speaks well about everyone and holds the conversation, it’s unmatchable.”

She added, “Honestly, I love holding conversations and talking to people. But it was not something that was planned. In fact, I met the producer in the parking lot and that’s where I was approached for the show. He told me that I am funny and I have a great sense of humor. So, I thought, why not.”

Giving details of the upcoming fourth season of No Filter Neha, she shared, “Yes, we are coming with a Season 4. Half the production has been done and we are currently in the production of the fourth episode.”

Neha, who got married to actor Angad Bedi in May last year, also talked about the difference in her work and personal life. “Earlier it used to be about just me and my work. Now it’s about me, my workout, my work, my family, my daughter.”

You get why she is good at chat shows so much?

