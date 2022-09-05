Neha Dhupia on People Body-Shaming Her: Won't Become Dissatisfied With My Physique

Actress Neha Dhupia, who often advocates for body positivity, revealed in a recent interview that she is least bothered about what others think about her physique. She thinks it is pointless to get upset over her own physique because of someone else’s perspective. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neha opened up about her opinion of her body and said, “It is ever-changing. The requirement that I had from my body when I was starting out was different, and when I started working in films it was about maintaining my fitness and looking good on camera. Now, I have played a part when I was eight months pregnant… It doesn’t get more vulnerable than that.”

She believes that after having babies, her body has changed, and rather than focusing on its imperfections, she wants to accept this shift. “After giving birth the first time, I did gain a lot of weight, which I later dropped. I gained weight a second time as well, but I’ve started to lose it recently,” Dhupia admitted.

When asked if she ever felt uneasy about the way she looks, the actress explained, “How can I dislike this body then? Maybe during my postpartum time, maybe with my first shot. It has given me two incredible people. It took a long time for me to understand and respect that. I’m currently exercising and trying to get my body back to looking the way I want it to. I’m now in that stage after delivering birth.”

People will always have ideas about her, she continued, “I won’t, however, become dissatisfied with my physique just because someone else believes it to be a different size. I don’t think I need to explain anything to anyone; I know my rationale for being this large the best of anyone.”

The actress exclaimed, “To go up a few dress sizes, or appear a certain way is great” and expressed gratitude for recovering well “after giving birth.”

The actress has realistic standards for herself. “The first time around, it took me a solid two years to recover back to my original size, only to flatter myself enough to get pregnant again. If it takes time, it will take time,” said the actress, who was most recently seen in A Thursday.

She continued, “I’m alright with whatever judgments others have of me, even if I go out in a tank top and a pair of skinny jeans. I’m not going to criticise myself for it.”

Dhupia asserted that rather than worrying about the noise, she put her attention on what is best for her. “The thrill of being pregnant has been mine. I have enjoyed gaining weight for the appropriate reasons. I have enjoyed giving in to cravings. And I don’t have the kind of body that allows me to leave the house in figure-hugging clothing right after giving birth,” she added.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to a daughter named Mehr and a son Guriq Singh.

