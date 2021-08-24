Neha Dhupia on Playing Pregnant Cop in Upcoming Thriller A Thursday: Bridging Gap Between Real and Reel

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who is eight months pregnant with her second child with Angad Bedi is all set to play a pregnant cop in the upcoming thriller A Thursday. The thriller boasts a star cast in the likes of Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in important roles.

Taking to her social media, Neha Dhupia shared her own look, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger ❤️ #ACPCatherineAlvarez #Athursday @ragininath12 @ayeshakhanna20"

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Blue Monkey Film, the film is directed and written by Behzad Khambata and is based on unthinkable events taking place on A Thursday.

Neha will be essaying the role of a pregnant cop, named ACP Catherine Alvarez. Looking all set to be the boss lady that she is off-screen as well, her intriguing character will be something to look out for.

The film encapsulates a story of an intelligent playschool teacher, who takes 10 toddlers as hostages.

