Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Playing a Pregnant Cop In A Thursday, Says 'I Generally Was Pregnant' 

Neha Dhupia will be next seen in A Thursday. In the movie, the actor will be playing the role of a pregnant cop who is working hard to save 16 children from a hostage situation. Interestingly, Neha Dhupia was actually pregnant while she was shooting for the movie. Therefore, the actor has now revealed how had to work less hard towards her physicality because she actually was pregnant during the shoot.

In a recent interview, Neha Dhupia talked about her shooting experience amid pregnancy and revealed how it helped her in relating to the character. The actor also talked about why the makers of A Thursday did not go ‘over the top’ with the pregnancy.

“I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there’s a character called Tali, who’s pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn’t go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before," she said.

The actor further added that she did not have to work much towards her physicality since she was already pregnant. “This is my second time and you don’t change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It’s beautiful. What you’re going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case, my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn’t have to work too much towards that,” Neha added.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday also stars Yami Gautam Dhar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni among others. The movie is produced by RSVP Movies & Blue Monkey Films and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 17th February 2022.

