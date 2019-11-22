Take the pledge to vote

Neha Dhupia Opens Up on Being Neglected in Bollywood Post Pregnancy, Says 'Didn't Get Any Offers'

Neha Dhupia prior to giving birth appeared in 'Tumhari Sulu' alongside Vidya Balan and received numerous awards for her role.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Up and about almost till she went into labour, actress Neha Dhupia was doing photo shoots, launching products and walking the ramps. Months after she gave birth to her daughter, she made a stylish comeback on her web chat show Bff with Vogue.

However, the actress revealed that she was not offered any films after pregnancy. The actress also fell victim to body-shaming a number of times on social media over her post-baby weight. But she doesn't care what trolls think!

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "Firstly, I believe that you cannot wait for work to come to you. Secondly, when you become a mum, yes, there is a perception. The last thing I did before pregnancy was Tumhari Sulu, for which I won an award. But despite that, I did not get any offers as far as movies are concerned, post-pregnancy. Now, I am in talks for a web show, so let’s see about that."

Neha Dhupia's role in Tumhari Sulu was appreciated by many. She won numerous awards the role including an IIFA award.

Neha Dhupia revealed that she did not feel insecure about her body throughout the pregnancy but was shamed for it by others. She even stated that a female journalist had commented on her weight which she later responded to.

In November 2018, Neha gave birth to her first daughter with actor-husband Angad Bedi who they named Mehr. Earlier last week the couple visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to celebrate Mehr's first birthday.

