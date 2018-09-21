This is Why Neha Dhupia Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

After months of speculation, Neha Dhupia finally confirmed her pregnancy late last month. Ever since she got hitched to actor Angad Bedi in a hush-hush ceremony, there had been a few reports doing the rounds that the reason why they rushed into marriage all of a sudden because Neha was apparently pregnant.The couple, who tied the knot on May 10 in New Delhi, made the announcement that they're expecting their first child together on social media by sharing a series of adorable pictures of them.In an interaction with Mid-day, the actress finally opened up about why she decided to keep her pregnancy under wraps for a long period of time.“I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high,” she said.Neha added that she does not intend to take any time off throughout her pregnancy.“It’s not that I am against women who decide to take those months off. It’s my choice,” she said.Earlier, when asked if she was trying to set a trend, inspiring women to not let their work take a backseat no matter what? She dismissed all such theories saying, “It has never been my intention to set a trend or be a part of one. The intention is to get up and continue your life and do things like nothing ever happened.”On the professional front, Dhupia will next be seen in Helicopter Eela, which is set to release on October 12.